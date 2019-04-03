Save Big on the Presentation Tool Used by Coca-Cola and Starbucks Powtoon is user-friendly software that creates powerful presentations for marketing, training, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Store

Meetings are a heated topic in the business world. Famous leaders all have their own strategies for keeping everyone in the room on task. Some of them, like billionaire mogul Oprah Winfrey, even avoid meetings at all costs. Meetings are a necessary evil for all businesses, but it's much easier to create a bad meeting than to conduct a good one.

Eye-catching visuals that represent key concepts in easy-to-read graphs, tables or videos can help keep everyone in your boardroom on task. If you're not familiar with presentation software but need to convey key concepts without putting your co-workers to sleep, a one-year subscription to Powtoon can help you make your best presentations yet. According to its website, major companies including Coca-Cola and Starbucks use Powtoon to punch up their presentations.

Powtoon is a user-friendly answer to your visual presentation woes. The drag-and-drop interface helps you create flawless revenue projections, elevator pitches and marketing roadmaps in minutes. You can choose from Powtoon's wide selection of backgrounds, layouts, objects, and people to create the look and feel that aligns with your message.

Videos and animations are where Powtoon really comes in handy. Putting together video product demos or walkthrough videos can take hours if you're not used to making them, and if you're completely in the dark you'll have to hire a freelancer or toss the task to your graphic designer.

Powtoon lets you create the content you need without outsourcing the task. It uses the same drag-and-drop templates that it uses for its regular presentations, but instead of making visual presentations you can create diverse videos, like YouTube ads, explainer videos or HR videos demonstrating company guidelines. If you want a co-worker's opinion on your Powtoon creation, you can quickly export and share it in a few clicks.

A one-year subscription to Powtoon's Starter Plan typically goes for $192, but right now it's marked down 27 percent for a sale price of $139.99.
