Save More Than 50% off the Price of Two Powerful 6-in-1 Charging Cables Pick up a pair for just $35.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to recent studies, the average American spends more than four hours on their phone daily. Considering it all relies upon keeping those devices charged, it's best to plan ahead to avoid potential frustrations.

Gain a long-term solution for less money by capitalizing on a current deal for the InCharge X Max 6-in-1 Charging Cable. Typically sold for $78, this two-pack only costs $34.97 with no coupon required through this week.

InCharge is primed to simplify your array of charging needs, featuring the following connections: USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to micro-USB. Leave behind the tangled mess of cords and accomplish what you need by using this single five-foot cable.

InCharge is compatible with Android products, iPhones, iPads, and a variety of other tablets, phones, and personal devices. This reliable cable is built to withstand consistent use and produces 100W with 200 braided copper wires — all while weighing only an ounce. It's a smart addition to any travel bag or office setting.

The most recent feedback on our store from verified buyers features a five-star review that reads, "It does everything on one cable. Phones are going to USB-C, but most hotels and airports and airplanes have old USB outputs. This cable does them all. It's sturdy and should last a long time."

Avoid battery issues for your most important devices by taking advantage of this limited-time discount on a two-pack of InCharge X Max 6-in-1 Charging Cable for only $34.97 (reg. $78) this week only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Devices Charging

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Bought 9 Properties and Became an Airbnb Super Host. Here's How She Scaled Her Side Hustle While Keeping Her Full-Time Job.

Q&A with an Airbnb Super Host who shares her best secrets to help you scale.

By Jason R. Rich
Thought Leaders

These Age-Old Monk Practices Can Help You Lead a More Focused, Productive and Creative Life

Buddhist and Benedictine monks have some ancient habits that every hard-working entrepreneur should know.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

'These People Didn't Do Anything Wrong,' But Their Standard of Living Might Plummet in Retirement — Here's Why

Most American workers feel behind where they think they should be on their retirement savings.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I Want a Free Month': Thousands of Customers Furious at AT&T After Widespread Outages

The carrier has not yet disclosed the root cause of the issue.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Parents' Basement and Won Big on Richard Branson's TV Show. The Business Saw Over $650 Million in Annual Revenue Last Year.

Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of furniture manufacturer Lovesac, thought it would be "funny to make a giant beanbag chair."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Want to Start a Billion-Dollar Business? Look to These Two Industries, Which Have the Most Unicorn Growth

During a tough fundraising year overall last year, the value of cybersecurity and AI unicorns saw double-digit growth.

By Sherin Shibu