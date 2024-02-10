Save Nearly 75% on Microsoft Office, on Sale Now for Just $60 It's available only for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Running a business and operating as a freelancer are both taxing and require a lot of different output. From writing cover letters or sales emails to generating decks, tracking expenses with capable spreadsheet software, and so much more — you need a reliable office suite. And who better than Microsoft Office, which is known and loved by entrepreneurs, small businesses, and solo ventures around the world?

You can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Mac on sale for $59.97 (reg. $219.99).

Each of these lifetime license opportunities comes with a download key that will put these programs on one select computer for life:

The Windows version also comes with Publisher and Access. Mac users need to make sure they have Version 12 Monterey or newer, and Windows users need Windows 10 or Windows 11, which is a versatile and capable new-age operating system that's quite affordable.

It's also worth clarifying that this is not Microsoft 365. Rather than being a monthly or annual subscription that you need to revisit, this deal features a one-time payment for a lifetime of access structure. Take the leap and discover what it can do for your business and daily operations.

One recent five-star reviewer wrote, "Upgraded from MS '18 — a huge improvement." Overall verified purchasers rate this deal that can support your business an average of 4.6/5 stars.

For a limited time, take advantage of these lifetime deals on Microsoft Office:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
