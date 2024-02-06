Save on Setting up Your Computer — Microsoft Office is $50 Get a lifetime license (regularly $408) on sale this week only.

Setting up an office with reliable tools for processing written documents, creating decks, and sending emails is essential for any entrepreneur or business leader. Spending just what you have to while securing programs that are effective and reliable can make all the difference for your budget, especially with a new company.

This lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro bundle is only $49.97 (reg. $408) until February 11th. The combination of the Office suite and Windows 11 Pro's up-to-date operating system will get you or an employee of yours started off right on any new assignment or project.

You'll get these MS Office programs in this bundle:

  • Access 2019
  • Word 2019
  • Excel 2019
  • PowerPoint 2019
  • Outlook 2019
  • OneNote 2019
  • Publisher 2019

In addition to these remarkable software programs, this bundle deal also comes with Windows 11 Pro for one computer. This up-to-date operating system promises to deliver users updates into the future, which means that it can be relied on for heightened security, including tools like SmartApp Control and BitLocker encryption. Windows 11 Pro is rated 4/5 stars on both TechRadar and PC Magazine.

Make sure you or your team is equipped with a capable office production solution and a modern operating system. This limited-time deal is rated 4.5/5 stars on average by verified purchasers, and you can find out why today.

This Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows lifetime license and Windows 11 Pro bundle is only $49.97 (reg. $408) until February 11th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

