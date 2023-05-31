Score a New-to-You Laptop and Microsoft Office License for Less Than $200 with This Deal Tackle any work task with this refurbished laptop and Microsoft Office bundle.

Though our smartphones are great for staying on top of daily tasks, when it comes to tackling work, nothing beats a good laptop. Unfortunately, new models can set you back a pretty penny, and then you also have to purchase new licenses for your device for things like Microsoft Office.

According to StatCounter, 81% of all computer users were running some version of Windows in 2018. So if you're in the market for a new-to-you computer, you're in luck. There's a fantastic deal on a bundle that includes a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 Celeron 11.6" and a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 license for just $199.99 — more than half the usual price.

Get things done with this refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad. It hails from 2020 and is certified to look and work just like a new laptop, so you'll be saving big on a thin, light laptop that's ready to help you crush to-do lists and fit in some fun when the workday is over.

It's equipped with a 128GB solid-state drive so you can save important data right on the laptop and 8GB of memory that ensures you can multi-task without lag time. In addition, multi-port accessibility allows you to add external storage drives or other peripherals as needed, and it comes loaded up with Windows 10 Pro, so you can easily run all your usual apps and programs.

Speaking of programs, you'll also enjoy a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows at this one low price. This license is ideal for professionals, providing plenty of programs that will keep them productive — from classics like Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel to newer must-haves like Microsoft Teams and Microsoft OneNote. In addition, you'll receive an instant delivery and download and get access to free customer service as needed.

Be ready for anything with this Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 Celeron 11.6" (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 bundle, now just $199.99 (reg. $449) for a limited time.

