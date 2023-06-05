Score a Refurbished, Grade-A iPad Mini and Free Headphones for Just $99.99 Take advantage of this amazing price just in time for summer.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs don't get the summer off, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't get to take a break every now and then. In 2021, Business Wire reported that, on average, half of Americans take a summer vacation. So, if you're among the 50% without something scheduled, you can set yourself up for nice breaks with this amazing bundle.

Score an Apple iPad mini 2, a pair of refurbished headphones, a case, stylus, charging cable, charging adapter, and a screen protector, all for the low price of $99.99 with this affordable bundle, which makes taking a break from work a lot easier this summer.

Pop in the included pair of refurbished headphones and sit back and browse, stream, or jam out to your favorite playlists on your new-to-you Apple iPad mini 2. This refurbished device comes with a Grade A refurbished rating, which means it will arrive in like-new, excellent or very good condition. You'll also be receiving a one-year parts and labor warranty from a third party, which is a major improvement on the usual 90 day warranties you receive.

This particular model, which hails from 2013, comes equipped with a powerful A7 chip, a gorgeous 7.9" Retina display, and a lengthy battery life that offers 10 hours of browsing, video playback, or music play. Two cameras — a 5MP rear camera and 1.2MP FaceTime camera — ensure you can not only record memories, but stay connected with friends and family all summer long and beyond.

Score an Apple iPad mini 2 and headphones for just $99.99 (reg. $129) just in time for summer, with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Technology iPad Mini

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Legal

How You Structure Your Business to the IRS Can Affect More Than Your Tax Bill. Here's What You Need to Know.

From startup to going public, the business formation structure you choose affects your company in many ways, including how you file your taxes and how much you owe the IRS.

By Nellie Akalp
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Marketing

8 Ways to Do Big-Time Marketing Without Spending a Fortune

When it comes to building your brand, how you spend your money is at least as important as how much money you spend.

By Eric Samson
Growing a Business

Subscribers Exclusive Event: Discover How These 2 Founders Turned Their Side Hustle into a Million-Dollar Lifestyle Brand

Learn how you can transform your personal brand into a thriving business empire with co-founders of The Skinny Confidential

By Entrepreneur Staff