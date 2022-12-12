See the World From New Heights With This 4K Dual Camera Drone, now 45% Off

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can't reach new heights if you can't see them. Thankfully, powerful drones that capture stills and moving pictures in stunning HD quality are more affordable than ever. Whether you're in need of eye-catching images for marketing purposes or you simply want to let off some steam and fly the drone like your very own high-tech toy, the Ninja Dragon Storm X 4K Dual Camera Smart Drone works perfectly for both types of uses.

If you're in need of a show-stopping gift or simply want to spoil yourself this holiday season, you can take advantage of Green Monday pricing and score the Ninja Dragon Storm X 4K Dual Camera Smart Drone for just $92.99 — 45% off the usual price — right now for a very limited time.

The Ninja Dragon 4K Smart Drone is a sophisticated model that's still simple to use. It's easy to take off and land thanks to the improved remote control, which makes it an excellent option to those new to using drones, or a unique present for kids and teens. There's also an intelligent gesture recognition for some of the auto functions — like following a certain subject or avoiding obstacles during flight thanks to the 3-sided built-in sensor.

Dual 4K HD cameras let you capture beautiful and high quality stills, as well as moving images, and the high-pressure shock makes shooting more stable and clear on the fly. There's also an anti-shake function, so you won't be left with blurry photos. The optical flow positioning lets you accurately lock the height when you find the rights spot. And an 1800mAh modular battery allows you to fly the drone in the air for up to 15 minutes at a time.

Take advantage of Green Monday savings and score the Ninja Dragon Storm X 4K Dual Camera Smart Drone now for just $92.99 for a limited time.

