By Entrepreneur Store

According to a 2024 Technology Statistics report, 46% of small businesses in the U.S. still use fax machines. Transmitting data over phone lines is still the most secure way to send it. It's also the quickest way to send old undigitized paperwork. Still, one of the best things about current technological advancement is that entrepreneurs can start a business without buying equipment like printers, scanners, and fax machines.

A lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP can handle most of that and it's on sale right now for the best-on-web price of just $59.99, which is a discount of 70% off the regular $199 subscription price. This app allows you to scan virtually anything, including handwritten notes, documents, receipts, QR codes, and much more.

With just a single tap, you can share your scans to email or print, or create high-quality files by exporting them to JPG and PDF. Surprisingly, SwiftScan can really take the pain out of dealing with PDFs. Add signatures, notes and highlighting, even redacting. Rearrange the pages, add new ones, and remove unwanted ones. The app makes all of that so easy.

SwiftScan does so many things automatically, such as detecting the edges of a document, then cropping the scan, and optimizing the colors. Auto-Capture quickly captures single documents, then you can apply color filters, blur reduction and more. Your business no longer requires a fax machine or scanner when you can use SwiftScan to do all of these things from your iOS or Android devices.

You can also upload scans to Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud and other cloud services. SwiftScan's OCR technology makes it easy to search text in your scans. Smart file naming uses predefined or custom placeholders such as location, date and more to make renaming scans a breeze. It's easy to see why SwiftScan VIP has accrued an average rating of 4.8 stars out 5 on Apple's App Store.

Get a lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP for the best-on-web price of only $59.99, a discount of 70% off the regular $199 subscription price.

