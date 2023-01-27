Split Music Tracks Quickly with This AI-Based App
Get lifetime access to this AI-powered app for less than $30.
The music industry is one of the toughest businesses to crack. And even after they find success, musical entrepreneurs have to adapt to their field's constantly changing landscape. But sometimes, an advance in technology comes along that makes things a little bit easier — like the EasySplitter app.
EasySplitter is an AI-based vocal remover that can revolutionize the way musicians mix and master their tunes. It's perfect for singers, DJs, sound producers, composers, music arrangers, and others in the industry, and right now you can score a lifetime subscription to a Pro Plan, which gives access to 960 PRO credits a year for just $29.99.
EasySplitter can be accessed on the web and on both iOS and Android devices, helping any would-be and established musicians easily split songs into separated STEMs manually. This AI-powered vocal remover app employs innovative technology that lets musicians remove vocals from songs and access the four separate versions — instrumental, vocal, drums, and bass. It also has a feature that removes background noise and unwanted sounds from an audio file.
Individuals involved in all facets of the music business will enjoy the ability to split songs quickly and easily. And they can have peace of mind knowing the app is bug-free, having been developed with the cleanest code and tested by pros.
User Asad wrote, "I didn't realize it was so easy to split tracks and tailor-make the song for my enjoyment." And user Fariborz raved, "As a music lover, I always dreamt of separating music channels. This utility makes it easier for me to study the lyrics by eliminating instruments' sounds."
Make one thing in life easier with EasySplitter AI-Based Vocal Remover. A lifetime subscription to the Pro Plan is available now for just $29.99 (reg. $599).
Prices subject to change.
