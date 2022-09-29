Start Your Coding Journey by Learning Scratch

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2022, everybody should learn to code. You may feel like the ship has already sailed for you and there's not much for you to gain by learning to code now, but just think about how many times you've had an idea to improve your organization's efficiency or better service clients. If you knew how to code, you might be able to solve even more of your business's problems.

Even as an adult, learning to code doesn't have to be tediously difficult. With Scratch, a free visual programming tool created by MIT, it's easier to learn the basics of coding and create real, fully-functional projects. If you want to start your coding journey, The 2023 Coding with Scratch Programming Bundle is a great first step.

This five-course bundle will introduce you to Scratch with courses from ZENVA Academy (4.4/5-star instructor rating). ZENVA has provided world-class training to more than one million learners through accessible courses like the ones included in this bundle.

Starting out, you'll explore the foundations of Scratch and learn how to use the drag-and-drop system to code your first mini-projects. You'll discover how to use flowcharts and coding principles to create algorithms, understand basic screen coordinates, deal with repetition and instruction branches, and learn how to move and change sprites.

As you progress, you'll work on specific projects to explore different elements of Scratch. There's a course to help you create a fish animation, one to create interactive elements, and one to create a game that uses algorithms and code blocks. Finally, you'll progress to intermediate-level Scratch by building a self-driving car simulation.

Take the first step to learning how to code this year. Grab the Coding with Scratch Programming Bundle for just $25 for a limited time.

