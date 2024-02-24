Stay Organized with This Task Management Tool, on Sale for $30 A Study Planr Pro subscription is just $30 for life.

Building a business or a career is about maintaining a state of consistent growth. For entrepreneurs and business leaders around the world, consistent education is key to continued growth. When you're taking a course or pursuing a degree, having a tool to stay organized and on task can go a long way. An example of just that is this lifetime subscription to Study Planr Pro is on sale for $29.99 (reg. $359) for a limited time.

This software is designed to help keep students productive and organized. It comes built with a wide range of task management features. Each user will get an assignment planner and a study planner to help visualize and map out assignments and study sessions. Study Planr Pro also assists with note-taking, making it easy to highlight important ideas and keep things well organized and accessible for review later.

This Pro Plan is good for two users and comes with 5GB of storage. Within the platform, you can create and share documents as well as projects. It comes with its own image editor, calendar, AI-driven study guide, and more.

Study Planr Pro is the subject of a ton of five-star reviews. One generous write-up recently reflected on the platform, stating, "Love Study Planr!!! It helps me keep on track of my study goals, but mainly I can track how much time I'm spending on what areas. This means I can optimize my study time way better!"

Don't miss your chance to get this lifetime subscription to Study Planr Pro, which is on sale for $29.99 (reg. $359) for a limited time.

