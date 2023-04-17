This week on EntrepreneurTV, the Uncensored Crypto show gets you up to speed on Web3.

Blockchain has disrupted everything from how we work, vote, earn, and invest, to how we communicate and play. Yet, most people are unaware of the transformation taking place on a global scale.

Related: What the Director of 'Burt's Buzz' Learned While Making His Movie About a Reluctant Business Genius

Uncensored Crypto podcast changes that, delivering viewers straight talk about cryptocurrencies, Web3, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and more. On each episode, host Michael Hearne interviews the disruptors at the forefront of the crypto revolution who are shaping our economic, financial, and political future. You'll hear them chat openly about their successes, failures, and wealth-building strategies. With their help, you can harness the power of crypto and the blockchain to change your life and help transform the world.

Watch now

About EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.