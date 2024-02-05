Study Generative AI Art and Design With This $30 Bundle You'll learn how to leverage AI art to secure ideal content for your business without having to outsource it.

In 2024 it's impossible to keep your business growing without some sort of online presence. Most modern brands leverage consistent content creation to make their products and services more discoverable for potential customers and clients. If you want to do the same without paying contractors and creating challenging budgets, consider bringing more creation in-house.

To learn more, you can get a foundational education with this Generative AI Art and Design Mastery bundle, which is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $133). This comprehensive bundle features seven courses and just over 14 hours of content on how to leverage AI art to secure ideal content for your business without having to outsource it.

One of the courses featured in this bundle, for example, is Midjourney for Beginners: Getting Started with AI Artwork features ten lessons on Midjourney, how to use it, basic settings, the best ways to input prompts to generate the types of images you need, and more.

Stable Diffusion Masterclass: AI-Assisted Art Generation is another popular course in the bundle, which features 22 lessons and two hours of content on creating AI art with Stable Diffusion, using Text2Image to create visual art with written words, and more. This course has an average rating of 4.3/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Each of these courses is taught by instructors from Skill Success, which is a learning hub that provides more than 3,000 curated online learning experiences. This organization has been highlighted on CNN, Mashable, and CNET, among many more well-respected outlets.

Score this Generative AI Art and Design Mastery bundle is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $133).

