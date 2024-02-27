Support Your Business with 1TB of Cloud Storage for Just $140 Upgrade your business's cloud storage solution with a one-time payment.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business needs reliable cloud storage to store important organizational data and keep a central, accessible hub for team members. However, monthly cloud storage fees for an entire business can quickly become a financial burden, especially for a small business. Right now, however, you can take advantage of a limited-time deal on a lifetime of 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage with a special promo code.

Koofr has earned 4.6/5 stars from G2, GetApp, and Capterra as a leading cloud storage solution for businesses. With 1TB of storage, you'll have more than enough space for your business's most important files, and it's always accessible via smartphone, laptop, or WebDav. Koofr's user-friendly interface makes it easy for everyone on your team to safely store files and find what they need whenever they need it.

With Koofr, it's easy to connect your existing cloud accounts from Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive, giving you a centralized storage solution while allowing you to eliminate the monthly fees paid to those services.

In addition to the capacity and accessibility, Koofr also offers outstanding file management. With advanced renaming options and folders to keep files organized and link appearance customization, you can make Koofr truly work for your unique needs. Plus, the Koofr Duplicate Finder makes it easy to delete duplicates and free up more space in your drive. All of this can be done in absolute privacy as, unlike many other services, Koofr never tracks your activity.

Right now, you can get a lifetime of 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for more than 80% off $810 at just $139.97 when you use promo code KOOFR at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Data Storage Technology Cloud Storage

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Waitlist for This Sushi Spot Numbers in the Hundreds. Here's the Secret Ingredient of Its Success.

Royal Izakaya's Jesse Ito discusses the power of apprenticeship, following in his father's footsteps, and creating a unique restaurant vibe.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Career

These Are the 'Loneliest' Jobs in the U.S., According to a New Report

Remote work isn't necessarily the root cause.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

The Top 15 Low-Cost Franchises for Under $25,000 in 2024

Looking for an inexpensive franchise to open? Explore the best franchises under $25k, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Side Hustle

20 Side Hustle Ideas for Summer 2024: Part Two

Here are 10 more side hustle ideas that will get you ready to make extra income this summer.

By John Rampton
Business News

'We Let Down Many of Our Customers': AT&T CEO Reveals Cause of Mass Outages and How Much Money Affected Customers Will Get

CEO John Stankey penned a letter to employees about the situation on Sunday.

By Emily Rella
Taxes

Free Webinar | March 13: Last Minute Tax Strategies That Can Save You Thousands

Don't miss this golden opportunity to save thousands before you file! Sign up for our webinar on March 13th as our experts, Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, help you keep more money in your pocket.

By Entrepreneur Staff