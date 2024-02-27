Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business needs reliable cloud storage to store important organizational data and keep a central, accessible hub for team members. However, monthly cloud storage fees for an entire business can quickly become a financial burden, especially for a small business. Right now, however, you can take advantage of a limited-time deal on a lifetime of 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage with a special promo code.

Koofr has earned 4.6/5 stars from G2, GetApp, and Capterra as a leading cloud storage solution for businesses. With 1TB of storage, you'll have more than enough space for your business's most important files, and it's always accessible via smartphone, laptop, or WebDav. Koofr's user-friendly interface makes it easy for everyone on your team to safely store files and find what they need whenever they need it.

With Koofr, it's easy to connect your existing cloud accounts from Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive, giving you a centralized storage solution while allowing you to eliminate the monthly fees paid to those services.

In addition to the capacity and accessibility, Koofr also offers outstanding file management. With advanced renaming options and folders to keep files organized and link appearance customization, you can make Koofr truly work for your unique needs. Plus, the Koofr Duplicate Finder makes it easy to delete duplicates and free up more space in your drive. All of this can be done in absolute privacy as, unlike many other services, Koofr never tracks your activity.

Right now, you can get a lifetime of 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for more than 80% off $810 at just $139.97 when you use promo code KOOFR at checkout.

