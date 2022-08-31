The More You Buy, the More You Can Save on Cloud Storage

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The cloud has revolutionized business, from making data far more manageable and accessible to streamlining collaboration. But the most classic consumer cloud use-case has long been storage. If you're running low on space on your local devices, it's a great time to consider picking up a solution because this Labor Day, you can build a bundle of products your way.

For instance, if you're looking for cloud storage, you can grab a lifetime subscription to 100GB of Koofr Cloud Storage for $29.99, bundle it with more products in our Labor Day Collection, and save more as you bundle. As long as you exceed $49, the code YOURWAY20 will save you 20 percent off two products, and the code YOURWAY30 will save you 30 percent off three products.

Koofr is a great place to start because it's a safe, private, simple cloud storage service that you can access via desktop, mobile, and WebDav. It connects to your existing cloud accounts and allows you to transfer huge files to external clouds without limits, making it a linchpin for your entire cloud storage infrastructure. Koofr offers high transfer speeds and elite encryption, keeping your data safe and supremely accessible and manageable thanks to an advanced renaming feature and link appearance customization option, the company says.

Plus, if you upgrade to the 1TB version, you'll get Koofr's Duplicate File Finder, which scours your data and helps you identify and eliminate duplicate files that are taking up unnecessary amounts of space.

Find out why Koofr Cloud Storage has earned 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra. This Labor Day, you can get 100GB on its own for $29.99 (reg. $540), or bundle it with other apps, software, or online courses to save even more. Just remember to use code YOURWAY20 for two products or YOURWAY30 for three products.

Prices are subject to change.