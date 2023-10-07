Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You might be limiting your customer base by only speaking one language at your business. As reported in The Washington Post, nearly 22% of the United States speak a language other than English at home. If a large percentage of your potential customers speak another language, you may be able to win them over with employees and products that communicate in their primary tongue.

Learning a new language is time consuming and difficult. As a busy business owner, you might not have time for that. Instead, you could make time for a wearable translator that lets you translate for an individual or group of speakers. For a limited time, you can get a pair for 42% off, just $89.97.

Invest in a wearable translator.

You don't need to take the time to learn a new language when you have a pair of these wearable translators on. The Mymanu CLIK S was an Honoree at the 2019 CES Innovation Awards, and they have been featured multiple times since then.

To translate, install the MyJuno app on your Android or iOS device. You'll select your desired languages from the list of 37 and tap the touch controls on your earbud when it's time for a conversation in another language to begin. When you're done talking, release the button to hear a translation played from your phone. It will also be visible on the screen. Repeat the process in reverse for your conversation partner.

These earbuds can even translate for multiple speakers, but group translations only appear in text on your phone. You can also save key phrases and check the chat log there.

Talk to almost anyone.

These water-resistant translation earbuds even have a long battery life, up to 10 hours on a single charge. Don't limit your customer base because of a language barrier.



Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a pair of Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds for $89.97 (reg. $157).

Prices subject to change.