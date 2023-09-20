Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Having a broad range of skills as an entrepreneur or a job-seeker could be a game-changer for success. Whether you're amping up your resume, connecting with customers globally, or traveling on business trips, most people could really benefit from learning a new language. Usually, the only downside to that is all the time learning one takes — but not with Babbel.

This beloved language learning app offers 14 languages to learn, with short lessons to still leave you with plenty of time for all your regularly scheduled meetings, tasks, trips, and whatever else a busy professional does. And you can currently score a lifetime subscription that includes all languages for just $169.97 through September 24. That's a massive savings if you act fast, with no coupon code needed.

These 10- to 15-minute sessions are easily digestible, and filled with topics that you'll really use, like real-life, practical topics of travel, food, and business.

Babbel's speech recognition technology helps you sound like a local, allowing you to talk with confidence even while abroad. And their conversational focus lets you learn language in context, so it comes easier when you get to try out your skills.

Hop into a brand-new language or get better acquainted with an old one with Babbel. This lifetime subscription provides maximum convenience — learn on your own time, while Babbel synchronizes your progress across all of your devices even while you're offline.

Take advantage of this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $169.97 (reg. $599) on sale until September 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.