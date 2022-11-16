This $20 Software Lets You Control Your Mac From Anywhere

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As business travel resumes and you're spending more time on the road, you need to have access to your trusty tools as much as possible. That means, whenever you're away from your laptop, you still want to be able to use it.

Screens 4 For MacOS

That's where a VNC client comes in, and Screens 4 is one of the best options for Mac users. With a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store and a 4.2/5-star rating on MacUpdate, Screens 4 is a tried-and-true way to access your Mac all over the world. Cult of Mac even writes, "Screens, arguably the finest and most attractive VNC client for Mac and iOS, is now even greater."

Not only can you control your Mac from any device, you can also control PCs, iPhones, and iPads with your Mac, allowing you to unify your entire device entourage even when you don't have them available. That's especially useful when you're traveling abroad and suddenly realize a file is on your iPad, not on this Mac you brought with you.

Screens 4 allows you to connect to any Mac from the latest macOS version to Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger and later, Windows XP and later, and most Linux and Raspberry Pi distributions. It supports multiple displays on the same physical computer and can even display in multiple locations at once if you're using an external monitor. You can organize your saved screens as groups to keep everything in order, easily transfer files between computers via drag and drop, and start new user sessions whenever you want. You can even use the Touch Bar with Screens, unleashing an entirely new level of power.

Connect all of your devices, no matter where you are. For a limited time, you can get Screens 4 for macOS for 33 percent off $29 at just $19.99.

