This 3-in-1 Apple Cable Costs Less Than a Regular One

Get it today for nearly half price.

By Entrepreneur Store

The world of work is changing, and entrepreneurs must be willing to change with it. In the hybrid working world, you need technology that can support a flexible work style. Unfortunately, that means your regular old Lightning cable probably isn't going to cut it anymore to charge your Apple devices. After all, Apple has largely moved on from Lightning with its newest releases.

If you have a few Apple devices in different generations, you're likely sick of juggling multiple charging cables daily. So, stop juggling cables and clean up your desk in the meantime. This 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable can handle your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at once.

This three-pronged cable lets you charge three Apple devices simultaneously in a simplified, streamlined charging experience. In addition, the cable cuts back on wire clutter, making it easier to pack up and head to the office each day. At 1.2 meters long, it's longer than the average cable, and thanks to the ABS and aluminum alloy materials, it's a lot more durable, too. All in all, it's a cable that's built for significantly more convenience than regular cables, and it's available for less than the price of a new Lightning cable for a limited time.

Reduce your cable clutter, support a hybrid work life, and charge three of your Apple devices at once without breaking the bank. Normally, this 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable costs $34, but right now, you can get it for 48% off at just $17.99 in white or black. You can also get a two-pack in white or black for 64% off $69 at just $24.99.

