This Car Dash Display Is Only $90 Through June 26 Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this display is designed to make your commute safer.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Driving to work should be a safe experience. In the age of phone-GPS apps, too many of us are relying on checking our handheld devices for directions in an unsafe way. This can be even more dangerous when traveling for business trips and navigating areas that you're not familiar with. That's why we recommend entrepreneurs and business leaders try this car display for themselves and their team members.

During a special, limited-time price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 26, you can get this 6.8" Foldable Touchscreen Car Display on sale for only $89.97 (reg. $159). The display is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means that the vast majority of people can link their smartphone to it for safer, easier-to-view GPS guidance.

This versatile display supports phone mirroring, so you can use it to watch videos and check out content when parked. It shows an image in impressive 1024x600 HD resolution. The display also supports multiple connectivity options. You can link your phone to it via Bluetooth, as well as with an AUX jack. For those who like old-school radio, the built-in FM transmitter promises to be something you'll appreciate.

Whether you're getting one for rental cars on business trips or for your everyday travels, this display promises to enhance the experience. It is compatible with most cars, tractors, RVs, buses, and trucks.

Be sure to act by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 26 to get this 6.8" Foldable Touchscreen Car Display on sale for only $89.97 (reg. $159).

