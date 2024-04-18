Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Keeping data backed up is essential for businesses that want to be efficient with their time and resources. It can also make it easy for a colleague on the road to quickly pull up a deck or a contract when they need it the most.

For entrepreneurs and business leaders who understand the true value of a great deal on cloud storage, this limited-time price drop is a can't-miss. From April 15 through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 21 only, you can get 100GB of Amaryllo Cloud Storage for a discounted rate of $24.97 (reg. $59).

Seen at CES and rated 4.6/5 stars by verified purchasers, Amaryllo offers this generous bit of cloud storage with a feature-rich platform that keeps your company's information safe with a zero-knowledge privacy policy. This means that only you and the users you approve can access the data you hold on the platform. It has tools to easily share files, which can be huge for teams collaborating with other companies and people in remote locations around the country and world.

For saving time, Amaryllo conveniently has tools for smart searching your files. Powered by AI, this feature saves a lot of time. With this storage deal, you and your team members can back up from any device, including iOS, Android, PC, and macOS. You can also share this storage deal with up to nine people—great for small companies.

From April 15 through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 21 only, you can get 100GB of Amaryllo Cloud Storage for a discounted rate of $24.97 (reg. $59).

StackSocial prices subject to change.