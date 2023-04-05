This Cloud Storage Solution Keeps Important Files in One Spot, and It's Now Just $70 for 10TB

Secure and save your important files.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, ensuring your file storage situation is in order can significantly improve your daily workflow. Nothing is worse than wasting time looking for a file or getting the dreaded notification that your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is out of storage.

Solve both of those pesky problems with some help from Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. This safe cloud storage solution lets you save any type of file from any kind of device and then proceed to access it from anywhere. And right now, you can score 10TB of storage for only $69.97 for a limited time.

Free up precious space and make sure your files are organized with Prism Drive Secure. This cloud storage service helps you stay on top of important files by keeping them in one secure spot, where you can easily share them and access them as needed.

From documents to music files to images, Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage lets you store them and preview them easily in the app or on your browser before downloading. A drag-and-drop feature makes uploading, selecting, and moving files and folders a breeze. A trash recovery feature ensures you don't accidentally lose anything.

Happy customers are raving about it. Romy shared, "I recommended your service to all my co-workers; it's really user-friendly. Keep up the good work!" And Amir wrote, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year, and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

Get 10TB of lifetime storage with Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for only $69.97, the best price online, from April 5 through April 11 at 11:59 p.m PT. No coupon code needed.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Data Management Cloud Storage Cloud Technology

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

5 Leadership Tactics You Should Borrow From a Legendary Vietnam War Hero

Strategies that fuel team success and are distilled from the remarkable service of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore.

By Christopher Myers

Thought Leaders

'I Instilled Fear in Others:' How This Entrepreneur Confronted His Toxic Traits to Become a Better Communicator

This entrepreneur's aggressive and combative communication style made him a victim of his own toxicity. Here's what he learned.

By Simon Lovell

By Emily Rella

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Operations & Logistics

Making Sense of Per Diem: Here's Everything to Know

Do you need clarification on what per diem means in business? Read more to learn how to implement this concept and streamline your business.

By Entrepreneur Staff