This Flash Drive Gives You Effective Data Transfer In Your Pocket

In the new normal, it certainly appears that remote work is here to stay, at least in some capacity. For entrepreneurs, that removes the burden of paying for an expensive office or workshare space, but it also presents new challenges — especially if you're not a homebody.

Whether you're a digital nomad or you just like to jump between coffee shops and libraries during your workday, you want to make sure your entire digital life can travel with you and remains completely accessible. So, if you meant to put a file from your phone on your computer but realized you forgot, it can be a real hassle to have to go home to grab the right flash drive.

Fortunately, with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, you'll have everything you need for effective data transfer on your person at all times. If you work across multiple devices, this memory card reader will let you seamlessly transfer photos, videos, and files from your devices to your computer. You can move files between Mac, PC, USB stick, and much more, thanks to wide compatibility that offers Lightning, USB, and microUSB plug-ins. Even back up photos directly to your Mac.

All data transmission is performed at top speeds and the flash drive offers generous onboard storage of either 64GB or 128GB. Plus, it's small enough to easily fit in your pocket, purse, pouch, or bag to be ready to go at a moment's notice.

Staying organized while you're working on-the-go can be a challenge. With this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, you can consider that challenge resolved. For a limited time, you can grab a 64GB version for 23 percent off $29 at just $22.99 or a 128GB version for 20 percent off $39 at just $32.99.

