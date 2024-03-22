This Grade-A Refurbished 2-in-1 Chromebook Is Just $100 This Week Only Save significantly on this dynamic second generation device with 4GB of RAM and a near 12-inch screen.

Entrepreneurs looking to empower team members and scale productivity while keeping operations under budget need capable devices available for reduced rates. You can find great examples of this during limited-time sales, especially with refurbished devices, which have varying grades, with "A" being the highest.

This grade "A" refurbished Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen with an 11.6" monitor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of SSD is on sale for only $99.97 (reg. $475) through this week.

A great device for professionals in all industries, this laptop also works as a tablet with its touchscreen display. The 11.6" screen supports fantastic image quality for viewing documents, creating content, streaming videos, and more.

The Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook works off the Chrome OS, which enables team members using the device to work easier and faster by leaning on Google-integrated apps, all of which are compatible with the computer. The 2018 model also supports Bluetooth connections for better listening through headphones or speakers, as well as classic WiFi connectivity so that you can work anywhere in the world with a decent connection.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this device's grade "A" refurbished rating promises that it will arrive in near-mint condition with, at the very most, minimal amounts of scuffing on the outside. It should operate seamlessly and smoothly, and it should be fully capable of multi-tasking and saving large files as advertised.

This grade "A" refurbished Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen 32GB SSD is on sale for only $99.97 (reg. $475) through this week only.

