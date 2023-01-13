This Is the Biggest Cybersecurity Training Bundle You'll Find
Save big on our most comprehensive cybersecurity training bundle.
For entrepreneurs and small business owners, cybersecurity is no longer an option. Of course, nobody is immune to cybercrime, but an attack can have far more devastating consequences for a small business than it would for a big one.
As such, you need to invest in cybersecurity, but who has the resources to bring in an entire IT or cybersecurity team? So instead, become your own cybersecurity expert. You can build a strong foundation with The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle.
One of the most comprehensive cybersecurity resources you'll find anywhere, it's comprised of 26 courses from one of the world's leading online learning providers, iCollege. You'll get study materials for many of the world's most in-demand cybersecurity certification exams. iCollege is trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies to help employees keep their skills up to speed, so you know their materials are some of the best available on the web.
Courses cover exams from Microsoft, Cisco, CertNexus, Linux, CompTIA, NIST, and many more top-certifying bodies. From penetration testing and ethical hacking to cloud security, cybersecurity infrastructure, and more, you'll develop a comprehensive skill set that will help you protect your own business, start a side hustle, or even launch a lucrative new career path. With lifetime access and so many certifications to cover, you can choose where you want to devote your attention based on your interests and needs.
This bundle is rated 5/5 stars online. One reviewer raved, "The instruction videos are absolutely magnificent, and all of the extra materials will surely assist come exam time!"
For a limited time, you can get The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle on sale for just $79 (reg. $7,774) — best of web pricing!
Prices subject to change.
