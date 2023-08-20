Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's a reason why it seems like everyone has a podcast. They can be a great way to gain access to a new audience, and according to VPN Alert, the global podcast market will be worth more than $149 billion by 2030. Whether you, as an entrepreneur, want to start a new podcast to put yourself or your platform out there, or you just want to be able to speak on other people's podcasts, you're going to need a quality microphone.

The Babbl USB-C Plug-and-Play Microphone for PC and Mac offers a modern and sleek design with plenty of features that make it ideal for podcasting. It also comes in handy for virtual meetings or blogging, and you can currently snag it for the best price online, just $39.99 (reg. $69) for a limited time.

Record clear, high-quality audio with this plug-and-play mic

Elevate the way you record with Babbl's mic. It works on both PC and Mac devices, and offers professional-grade sound. The cardioid microphone shape picks up crystal-clear audio from the front and sides while minimizing annoying background noises.

It has a 40-18 kHz frequency response and a 44.1 kHz sample rate, and there's even a multi-function knob that allows you to mute audio quickly or adjust the volume with a push or twist. There's also a LED indicator light to notify you when you're ready to record your audio.

If you're looking for an uncomplicated setup, this plug-and-play microphone has your back. It couldn't be simpler to get started. Just plug in the USB cable and start recording instantly on your computer. It comes with a 1.5m USB-C cable so you can get started ASAP, and a user guide if you run into any issues. Aspiring YouTubers, streamers, and entrepreneurs will surely appreciate the ease of audio recording with Babbl's microphone.

