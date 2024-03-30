Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Driving to work, from sales meetings, or to destinations in a rental car on a business trip — there are a lot of scenarios when professionals need safe driving technology. A portable and easy-to-install car display can make following GPS, taking calls, and interacting with your phone easier and safer while on the road.

Through March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this 9" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring for $99.97 (reg. $179). The display supports a strong image with a resolution of 1024x600, and its touchscreen functionality makes interacting with it easier and more convenient.

One of the most meaningful elements of this display is its compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allows you to access your smartphone's music, videos, and apps via the display. This comes in most handy with your GPS apps, but you can also use it to keep the kids entertained with a video while you're sitting in traffic. You can also use it to drive to your favorite playlist or to interact with Siri and Google Assistant.

The display is compatible with all car models. It features stereo output for Bluetooth and FM transmissions and an AUX output.

Equip yourself or your traveling sales team with this tool for safer and easier driving when on the road. It's easy to install, and it's on sale this month only.

