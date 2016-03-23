Plus: For the first time in the U.S., streaming music is bringing in more revenue than downloads.

Profit over production. For the first time, streaming music revenue beat the money made from music downloads in the U.S., reports VentureBeat.

Bug bounties. Uber will now pay friendly hackers to find bugs in its technology, according to Wired.

A Google keyboard for your iPhone. The technology company is reportedly developing a tool for iOS that will make search easier and enable feature gesture-based typing on iPhones, according to The Verge.

Super! Using the powerful Kepler telescope, NASA caught the immediate aftermath of a supernova, or exploding star, for the first time.

A sticky situation. For its latest update, Twitter is doing some soul searching. The question on the table: To enable stickers or to not enable stickers?