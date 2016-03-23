Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Uber Will Pay Hackers Up to $10,000 to Find Bugs in Its Technology-- Start Up Your Day Roundup Plus: For the first time in the U.S., streaming music is bringing in more revenue than downloads.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dan Taylor | Wikimedia Commons
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Profit over production. For the first time, streaming music revenue beat the money made from music downloads in the U.S., reports VentureBeat.

Bug bounties. Uber will now pay friendly hackers to find bugs in its technology, according to Wired.

A Google keyboard for your iPhone. The technology company is reportedly developing a tool for iOS that will make search easier and enable feature gesture-based typing on iPhones, according to The Verge.

Super! Using the powerful Kepler telescope, NASA caught the immediate aftermath of a supernova, or exploding star, for the first time.

A sticky situation. For its latest update, Twitter is doing some soul searching. The question on the table: To enable stickers or to not enable stickers?

Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

