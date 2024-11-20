Plus, you can use it on desktop and mobile devices.

When did PDFs get such a stranglehold over us? When you get emailed a form to fill out or a contract to sign, you're usually left with two options: search the web for a so-called free tool that almost always asks for your credit card number anyway, or bite the bullet and subscribe to Adobe Acrobat. Now, there's a third option.

UPDF Pro offers a lifetime solution—no need to scour the web or pay hefty subscription fees. A one-time payment will cover your personal and professional needs for life. Head to checkout now and enter code HOLIDAY20 to get it for $47.99 through November 21 (reg. $149.99).

Lifetime access to an all-in-one PDF tool

One 5-star reviewer calls UPDF Pro "The Bentley of PDF editors" because of its clean interface and wide variety of features. The tool looks more fun and bright than other apps, adding a pop of color to your day, even if all you're doing is converting a document.

It does everything Adobe Acrobat can do and then some, except it doesn't ask for $13+ every month. Pay $47.99 just once with code HOLIDAY20 at checkout and keep it for life. Take a look at everything you can do:

Chat with AI : Summarize or ask questions about the document.

: Summarize or ask questions about the document. View : Add bookmarks, search, and use dark mode.

: Add bookmarks, search, and use dark mode. Annotate : Leave comments, add stickers, and insert shapes.

: Leave comments, add stickers, and insert shapes. Edit : Change text and add or delete images.

: Change text and add or delete images. Convert : Switch to and from PDF and Office, PNG, JPEG, and more formats.

: Switch to and from PDF and Office, PNG, JPEG, and more formats. Organize: Add and rearrange pages or split documents apart.

Check out now to get the lifetime PDF editor for $47.99 with code HOLIDAY20 until November 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT (reg. $149.99). You won't find a better price anywhere else.

