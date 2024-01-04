Regularly $119, you can get one year of Setapp for $73, now through January 7.

Having an Apple computer is one of the most gratifying and exciting new-age experiences a tech lover can have. At the same time, once the excitement wears off, you will want to learn how you can use your device to maximize your productivity and life management. Luckily, there's a subscription just for that. Through January 7th, you can get this one-year subscription for a Setapp Personal Mac Plan for just $72.24 (reg. $119) with code WINTER15.

Described as a productivity service for Mac users, this subscription gives users access to more than 240 apps that offer a wide range of helpful services. The intent and value of these apps range from helping with general productivity, organization, task management, development, finance, and a whole lot more. Subscribers can use these apps without needing to worry about the distraction of in-app ads or purchase prompts.

Setapp has been raved about in well-respected publications, including TechCrunch, CNBC, 9to5Mac, and iGeeksBlog, which has a quote that reads, "Remarkably, Setapp brings all the apps you'll need together at one place and one price."

