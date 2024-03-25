Upgrade Your AI Skillset with This $30 E-Degree This deal features a collection of courses on ChatGPT, Gemini AI, and other leading machine-learning areas for growing professionals.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Whether you're an entrepreneur with a budding new startup or a few different projects on the horizon, you can add to your marketability and productivity with a grounded education in artificial intelligence. At the very least, we can all use these tools to automate and expedite a range of tasks we previously couldn't. With more intense and nuanced study, you can discover a world of other applications.

To kick off that educational journey, The 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $790). This bundle of content features 65 lectures and 10 hours of materials. It features breakdowns and instructional assessments of popular AI tools such as:

  • ChatGPT
  • DALL-E 2
  • Bard
  • GPT 4
  • Gemini AI

Each course in the bundle has its own specific focus, including one that explains the general significance of generative AI. Other courses get into more specifically applicable content, such as techniques and methods for creating content using AI tools.

In that vein, the program also prompts students to get hands-on experience by working on real-world projects using AI tools. Some examples of these projects include using AI for text programs to create content like blogs, scripts, SEO-optimized copy, social media copy, and more. The program also includes projects that have users similarly create marketable and business-friendly content with AI tools for image creation, video production, and task automation.

This beginner-level educational resource offers a certificate of completion only, and it makes access to the content available to users for life.

The 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $790).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

They Grew Up in a Financially-Challenged Single-Parent Home and Now These Twins Run a Multimillion-Dollar Real Estate Business. Here's How They Turned Hardship Into Inspiration.

How Jeremy and Joshua Mathis overcame adversity and turned their challenging upbringing into a foundation for real estate success.

By Jeff Fenster
Thought Leaders

How This Family-Run Company Has Thrived for Five Generations

Marty Ozinga, the CEO of Ozinga, explains the legacy and future of the powerhouse construction materials company.

By Will Salvi
By Jon B. Becker
Business Solutions

Upgrade Your Work Laptop or Computer's OS With Windows 11 Pro, Now for Less Than $25

Outfit your office's computers and laptops with Microsoft's latest OS: Windows 11 Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

4 Ways AI Is Revolutionizing Targeted Advertising — And How to Balance It's Ethical Implications

AI-powered targeted advertising revolutionizes marketing with hyper-personalized promotions. However, ethical and transparency questions hover over this progress.

By Pritom Das