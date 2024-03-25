This deal features a collection of courses on ChatGPT, Gemini AI, and other leading machine-learning areas for growing professionals.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're an entrepreneur with a budding new startup or a few different projects on the horizon, you can add to your marketability and productivity with a grounded education in artificial intelligence. At the very least, we can all use these tools to automate and expedite a range of tasks we previously couldn't. With more intense and nuanced study, you can discover a world of other applications.

To kick off that educational journey, The 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $790). This bundle of content features 65 lectures and 10 hours of materials. It features breakdowns and instructional assessments of popular AI tools such as:

ChatGPT

DALL-E 2

Bard

GPT 4

Gemini AI

Each course in the bundle has its own specific focus, including one that explains the general significance of generative AI. Other courses get into more specifically applicable content, such as techniques and methods for creating content using AI tools.

In that vein, the program also prompts students to get hands-on experience by working on real-world projects using AI tools. Some examples of these projects include using AI for text programs to create content like blogs, scripts, SEO-optimized copy, social media copy, and more. The program also includes projects that have users similarly create marketable and business-friendly content with AI tools for image creation, video production, and task automation.

This beginner-level educational resource offers a certificate of completion only, and it makes access to the content available to users for life.

