Upgrade Your Computer With a Microsoft Office License, Now Only $34.97 Take advantage of all the Microsoft Office staples like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

By 2026, Statista estimates that the number of email users around the world will reach 4.73 billion...and chances are many of them will be using Microsoft Outlook. If you want to make sure you're emailing efficiently with the classic Microsoft program, but are working on a new device without a license, you're going to want to check out this next deal.

With Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows, you can tackle emails confidently while also enjoying the staple applications you've grown to love over the years. And you can currently do it all with a lifetime license for one device for either Mac or Windows for just $34.97 for just a few days more.

Mac users can tackle their to do lists a little more efficiently with Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021. They'll need to have an updated OS to Version 11 Big Sur and they'll be able to enjoy access to Microsoft staples like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as newer favorites like Teams, and OneNote with this lifetime license. It works for one device at home or work, and purchases will receive an instant delivery and download.

Windows fans need to make sure they are updated to Windows 10 or Windows 11, then their lifetime license will get them set up with eight programs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access.

Enjoy a lifetime license to Microsoft Office at an incredible price with these two deals:

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Living

Chris Hemsworth Used to Bomb Auditions. Then This Mindset Shift Made Him a Movie Star, and the Founder of a $200 Million Startup.

The Australian actor won't let himself forget where he came from, and what the point of success is.

By Paul Kix
Living

I Sold My House to Work Remotely on a Cruise Ship for 3 Years — and I May Stay Aboard Even Longer. Here's What My Life Will Look Like.

I was fantasizing about going on an around-the-world cruise. Then I saw an ad that could make it my reality.

By Amanda Breen
Business Plans

12 Reasons You Need a Business Plan

In the new book "Write Your Own Business Plan," business expert Eric Butow breaks down how a solid business plan can save your startup during those tough early days.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Sam Silverman
Starting a Business

This Startup Is Reinventing the Yellow School Bus. Here's Its Playbook for Winning Over the Hardest Customers (Like Public Schools).

Zūm started out selling its "Uber for kids" service to parents. But then its founder realized they could sell to school districts, and have a much bigger impact. Of course, that was easier said than done.

By Liz Brody
Leadership

We Have an Empathy Crisis on Our Hands. Here's How to Combat the Rising Trend of Poor Customer Service.

Ever wonder why exceptional customer service is becoming an endangered species? Here's how you can make your business stand out in a sea of mediocrity simply by upping your customer service game.

By Scott Deming