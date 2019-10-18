Why Drop $300 on Bose Headphones When These Alternatives are Just $79?
Save 11 percent off the TREBLAB Z2's today.
Whether you've got a long commute to work or just prefer to tune out noisy coworkers once you get there, there's a myriad of reasons why you'd benefit from a pair of wireless headphones. And, contrary to popular belief, you don't need to drop upwards of $300 on a pair of your own. The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones give you all of the noise-cancelling goodness of some of the pricier headphones on the market but are running for less than $80 today.
These headphones are so named because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of other wireless headphones. They'll deliver top-end, high-performance sound through neodymium-backed 40mm speakers and have an unusual perk that most wireless headphones don't. Their Sound 2.0™ technology comes with aptX and active noise-cancellation so you can get in the zone more easily and drown out distractions in the office, on the go, or at the gym. Plus, their ergonomic, secure fit and 35-hour battery life make them ideal for all-day wear. These were named an Amazon's Choice Product for good reason.
With all these features, you'd be justified in thinking they cost an arm and a leg. However, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones retail for just $89 and you can save 11 percent off when you buy today for just $78.99.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Teens Went on 'Shark Tank' With a Product That Will Change the Way You Decorate Your Christmas Tree. Now, It's a Multi-Million-Dollar Business.
-
I Lacked This One Critical Skill That Nearly Cost Me My Career and My Life
-
'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season
-
Stop Waiting for a Big Idea. Success Is All About This One Thing, Says This Health and Wellness Leader.
-
Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed
-
Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You
-
How Will Consumers Spend Their Money This Holiday Season? An Economist Explains.