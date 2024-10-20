Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As small and midsize businesses (SMBs) continue to face economic challenges, reducing software costs has become a significant focus for entrepreneurs and small business owners. According to McKinsey, approximately 60% of SMBs actively price shop for technology and software and are looking for cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality.

Going back to the software basics could be one way to cut costs. Through October 27 only, you can choose from Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $24.97 (reg. $229).

This lifetime license gives business professionals the essential tools they need, from Word to Excel, PowerPoint, and more, without ongoing subscriptions or unexpected renewal fees. For those not ready to upgrade their operating systems or who prefer predictable, one-time costs, this offer is a game changer.

While it's not the latest version, Office 2019 is still packed with value and perfect for those who don't need all the cloud-based features of Office 365. Whether you're a small business owner, freelancer, or IT professional, this deal provides a robust suite of tools to boost productivity, security, and flexibility—all while staying offline and keeping your data on your terms.

For professionals on a budget, Office 2019 offers a lifetime license—pay once, use forever. Unlike Office 365's subscription model, there's no need to worry about ongoing monthly fees or surprise price hikes. For entrepreneurs looking to manage costs, this ensures you know exactly what you're paying and when, with no hidden fees down the line.

For Mac users, Office 2019 is compatible with macOS Mojave (10.14) or newer—so you don't have to upgrade to the latest operating system like Monterey or Ventura. On Windows, Office Professional 2019 works with Windows 10 or 11.

Pick up one of these lifetime licenses at this reduced price through October 27:

StackSocial prices subject to change.