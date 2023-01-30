Why Software Talent Is Still in Demand Despite Tech Layoffs, Downturn and a Potential Recession

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Talk of an economic downturn and potential recession was everywhere this year. These fears have strongly affected the tech industry, leading many companies to lay off thousands of employees in 2022.

More than 1,000 tech companies fired over 150,000 employees in 2022. Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, let go of more than 11,000 employees. Amazon laid off over 10,000. There is also Twitter, where the new owner, Elon Musk, fired about half of the workforce.

Many of the employees fired were software developers. Software engineers are integral to the tech industry, and it has left many wondering whether their skills and knowledge are losing value.

Even cryptocurrency companies were firing workers. Coinbase CEO Brian Amstrong said the company would let go of 18% percent of its workforce. He stated, "We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. While it is hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment." He cited the changing economic conditions as the primary reason for the layoffs. Many CEOs have done the same with similar reasoning.

However, despite the layoffs and fears of an economic recession, top tech talent is still in demand. Software developers will always be integral to the tech sector, especially top-tier professionals at the top of their game. They are the foundation of the industry, and the best developers will have many opportunities before them after the layoffs.

Related: Why The Demand for Tech Jobs Will Only Get Stronger

High demand for software engineers

Many saw the layoffs in the tech industry as a sign that their jobs and skills were less valuable than they thought. Companies will do what they must to stay afloat. They still value tech skills like software development.

Tech talent is still valuable in many other industries, including agriculture, manufacturing and retail. Because of the power of big tech, many business sectors have needed more tech talent. Thanks to the job cuts, they can now hire the best.

Software development is one of the most crucial fields in the tech industry. All forms of digitization require software programs that developers must make. Developers solve many solutions and produce real-world applications for everyday use.

Software developers are still valuable, especially those from big tech companies. Software engineers from companies like Twitter, Netflix and Microsoft are getting jobs within hours or days of getting fired. Smaller companies are getting excellent tech talent at an absolute steal.

Many software engineers are immediately finding similar jobs or roles in companies. The skills translate to many industries so they can fit in many firms. The other developers will also find other jobs in the tech sector and other industries. However, they will find themselves playing different roles to those they had before the layoffs.

Software engineers may earn less than they did working at the tech giants. Taking a salary cut to work for a smaller company does not mean your skills are less valuable. It depends on what the company can afford and how you can help them grow.

Moreover, software engineers can ask for assurances because of their talent, experience and value. Due to the layoffs, tech employees must ask what will happen if the firm decides to lay off a sizable portion of the workforce. They can also get stock options, so they are part company owners.

Industries like banking have been hiring tech talent in the face of the tech industry layoffs. They can see developers' value and are doing plenty to attract them. These industries know there has never been a better time to get the best tech talent.

Related: Software Development Jobs Are a Bright Spot in Uncertain Economic Times. Here's What Business Leaders Need to Know.

Demand for software

We live in a world run by software programs. With increasing digitization, there will always be a demand for software solutions. In particular, software developers are in high demand within the tech industry.

In the age of data, firms need software developers who will analyze the data to create software solutions. They will also use the data to understand user needs, monitor performance and modify the programs accordingly.

Software developers have skills that prove them valuable in many industries. As long as an industry needs software solutions, a developer can provide and customize them to the firms that need them.

Fields in which a developer can work include data science, AI and machine learning, application development and cloud services. There is also the opportunity to be an entrepreneur and create something unique that offers customers value.

With a skill set that has such a wide application, it is easy to see why software developers will still be in demand after the massive significant tech layoffs. The best developers will quickly land on their feet. They may even gain better positions than they had at their former workplaces.

Related: The Future of Software Development in 2022 and Beyond

Tech talent is still valuable

Many tech workers suffered a terrible blow in 2022. Their prestigious jobs at giant tech firms vanished, leaving many stranded and confused. However, there is still a significant demand for tech professionals in our technological world, particularly software developers.

Software development is the bedrock of the tech industry. Software engineers with valuable skill sets, experience and drive will quickly find other positions and opportunities. Software developers can apply their skills across a broad spectrum and are precious to many businesses and industries.

They should know they are still valuable today, even in a challenging job environment. The rate at which companies continue to acquire the best software development talent proves it.