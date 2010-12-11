The Top 10 Franchises of 2011 (Slideshow)
What does it take to get to the top of Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 ranking? The 10 franchise systems that follow have captured their place in the spotlight for their outstanding quality, flexibility and strategic improvements. And it helps to have won the hearts of both franchisees and the public. Click through for an overview of the highlights.
#1: Hampton Hotels
Did you know: This year Hampton is launching in the U.K., Mexico, India, Romania and Trinidad.
Number of franchises: 1,753
Franchising since: 1984
2010 rank: #4
Startup costs: $3,716,000 - $13,148,800
#2: ampm
Did you know: In 2010, ampm launched a "secret menu" of snack bar recipes available only via Facebook.
Number of franchises: 3,177
Franchising since: 1979
2010 rank: #10
Startup costs: $1,786,929 - $7,596,688
#3: McDonald's
Did you know: This year GPS enthusiasts calculated the furthest you could get from a McDonald's in the Lower 48: 115 miles away in a deserted area of northwest Nevada.
Number of franchises: 26,209
Franchising since: 1955
2010 rank: #2
Startup costs: $1,057,200 - $1,885,000
#4: 7-Eleven
Did you know: A new 7-11 opens every 6.5 hours
Number of franchises: 37,039
Franchising since: 1964
2010 rank: #3
Startup costs: $30,800 - $604,500
#5: Supercuts
Did you know: A Supercuts franchisee in Houston set a new Guinness world record in 2009 by giving 349 haircuts in 24 hours.
Number of franchises: 1,035
Franchising since: 1979
2010 rank: #5
Startup costs: $112,550 - $243,200
#6: Days Inn
Did you know: In recent years, Days Inn has opened hotels in China, the U.K., Costa Rica and Russia.
Number of franchises: 1,857
Franchising since: 1972
2010 rank: #21
Startup costs: $192,291 - $6,479,764
#7: Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Did you know: Vanguard has benefited from the recession as companies have scrapped their janitorial department to cut costs.
Number of franchises: 1,847
Franchising since: 1984
2010 rank: #30
Startup costs: $8,200 - $38,100
#8: Servpro
Did you know: After 40 years in business, Servpro opened its first international location in 2010.
Number of franchises: 1,526
Franchising since: 1969
2010 rank: #9
Startup costs: $127,300 - $174,700
#9: Subway
Did you know: Subway claims there are more than 2 million sandwich varieties available in their stores
Number of franchises: 33,188
Franchising since: 1974
2010 rank: #1
Startup costs: $84,300 - $258,300
#10: Denny's
Did you know: Denny's started out in 1953 as Danny's Donuts, becoming Denny's in 1959
Number of franchises: 1,374
Franchising since: 1963
2010 rank: #1
Startup costs: $1,125,609 - $2,396,419