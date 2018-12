The Top 10 Franchises of 2011 (Slideshow)

One good thing came out of the catastrophic floods that hit downtown Nashville, Tenn., last May: It gave Servpro a chance to show its home state what it's all about. The cleanup and restoration company, which specializes in smoke, fire, water and mold damage, mobilized its disaster recovery team and brought almost 700 crews from its 1,600 locations to Music City to help clean up the mess. It showed just how strong a national franchise can be in an industry dominated by small independent1 operations.

Did you know: After 40 years in business, Servpro opened its first international location in 2010.

Number of franchises: 1,526

Franchising since: 1969

2010 rank: #9

Startup costs: $127,300 - $174,700