The Top 10 Franchises of 2011 (Slideshow)

A look at the systems that have earned their bragging rights.

December 11, 2010 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What does it take to get to the top of Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 ranking? The 10 franchise systems that follow have captured their place in the spotlight for their outstanding quality, flexibility and strategic improvements. And it helps to have won the hearts of both franchisees and the public. Click through for an overview of the highlights.