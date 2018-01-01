Denny's Inc.
Family restaurants
Founded
1953
Franchising Since
1963 (55 Years)
Corporate Address
203 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC 29319
CEO
John Miller
Parent Company
Denny's Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$228,000 - $2,546,075
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Denny's Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
91 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
At existing Denny's restaurants
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
80