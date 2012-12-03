10 Quick Steps to Creating a Facebook Ad Campaign

December 3, 2012 6 min read

For small businesses, Facebook can be a logical place to experiment with paid advertising without the risky investment of a lot of time and money. The social media giant offers an easy way for even the smallest companies to quickly start a targeted ad campaign, displaying business content to Facebook users while they browse the site. Businesses can, for instance, create ads to direct new fans to a Facebook page, ensure that more users see certain posts or send viewers to their websites.

As with most pay-per-click campaigns, businesses set a budget for how much they are willing to spend over a set period. Costs run the gamut, but on average, clicks can cost less than $1 each, depending on whom you are targeting.

These campaigns are easier to monitor than complex pay-per-click search engine marketing because they require much less day-to-day tinkering. They also are less expensive than traditional media ad buys. Done properly, Facebook ads can drive fans to your page and viewers to your website -- and most important, create new customers.

