10 Inspirational Leaders Who Turned Around Their Companies

Co-founder Steve Jobs left Apple in 1985 after a struggle with its board of directors. He returned in 1996 to serve as interim CEO when the company was floundering and stock prices had plummeted. He became permanent CEO in 1997.

Jobs reduced the 350 projects Apple had in development to 50 and then to 10. Focused on creating the next big thing, he released the iMac, the iPod, iTunes and the iPhone. He also restored Apple's hip image. Perhaps the best turnaround story of all time, under Jobs’ lead, Apple stock rose more than 9,000 percent. In poor health, Jobs resigned in August 2011, and died two months later from pancreatic cancer.