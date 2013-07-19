8 Ways Hotel Room Service Is Changing

July 19, 2013

With shrinking budgets in recent years, business travelers have been less likely to shell out $40 for scrambled eggs in bed. And thanks to WiFi and iPads, those who need to refuel while working on a presentation late at night don't have to do it holed up in their hotel room. The shifts mean that some hotels are less likely to staff up for room service requests that some hotels have said they could count on one hand.

Of course, travelers won't be going hungry. Hotels are testing a variety of options designed to allow 'treps and others to grab a to-go meal or select an in-room option from a streamlined menu without all the pomp-and-circumstance of traditional room service. Here's a look at eight interesting ways hotels are keeping you fed when you're away on business.

