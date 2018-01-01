Hotels

Check Out This Amazing 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel That's Fit for the Night King
Travel

Check Out This Amazing 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel That's Fit for the Night King

Mega fans of the hit HBO show may want to make their way to Finland for this.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
The 10 Best Travel Apps, According to a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase
Travel

The 10 Best Travel Apps, According to a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase

Check out this constant traveler's Swiss Army Knife set of apps that help him find rides, hotels and, most importantly, edible food.
Maurice Freedman | 6 min read
10 Things I Learned After Sleeping 1,000 Nights in Hotel Rooms
Travel

10 Things I Learned After Sleeping 1,000 Nights in Hotel Rooms

This super traveler's top tips for snagging freebies, avoiding headaches and getting a good night's sleep.
Maurice Freedman | 6 min read
Why You Shouldn't Build a Trendy Business
Trends

Why You Shouldn't Build a Trendy Business

Don't fall into short-term traps.
Ximena N. Larkin | 2 min read
Hotel Guest Requests, and Receives, Framed, Signed Photo of Christopher Walken
Hotels

Hotel Guest Requests, and Receives, Framed, Signed Photo of Christopher Walken

Here's an example of customer service that goes beyond expectations.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This Hotel Chain's Selling Point Is That It Doubles as a Museum
Hotels

This Hotel Chain's Selling Point Is That It Doubles as a Museum

The president of 21c Museum Hotels says that art strengthens the company's growing footprint.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Wynn Las Vegas Adding Amazon Echo to All Rooms
Amazon Echo

Wynn Las Vegas Adding Amazon Echo to All Rooms

You'll be able to walk into your room and say 'Alexa, open the curtains,' or 'Alexa, lower the temperature.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
The Green Beret Hotel Check-In Safety List
Travel

The Green Beret Hotel Check-In Safety List

Whether you're going back home or heading overseas, here are some simple things you can do to ensure a safer stay.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
3 Lessons to Learn From the Marriott-Starwood Merger
Mergers and Acquisitions

3 Lessons to Learn From the Marriott-Starwood Merger

Entrepreneurs should pay close attention to how these two hotel chains merge their brands and strategies.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms
Siri

Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms

At two Aloft Hotels, you can change your room's temperature, lighting and music by yelling at Siri.
David Murphy | 2 min read
Hotels are businesses that provide lodging -- and often other services such as food and entertainment -- to travelers. Entrepreneurs can own a franchise of hotels, such as Hampton by Hilton, Days Inn or Howard Johnson.
