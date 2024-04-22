You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Business travel is essential for the growth of a lot of companies. On the flip side, spending too much on airline fees and hotel stays can set you back, especially if you're a startup running on razor-thin margins. That's why a subscription to a reliable and elevated flight-deal alert service could be a smart investment for traveling entrepreneurs out there.

This lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan is a great example that's available for just $79.97 (reg. $790) from April 22nd through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 30th only.

This Elite membership includes deals on flights for business, first, premium, and economy class tickets to destinations around the world. They promise to send you mistake fares and curated deals for up to ten departure airports of your choice. On top of it all, OneAir offers Elite members one-on-one business and first-class flight planning support.

How does OneAir stand out from other flight deal alert services? On one hand, it uses an advanced AI-powered platform that scans and tracks millions of fares in real time to get first looks and shares on the best deals out there. It also makes booking and managing your searches easy with the compatible OneAir mobile app, which can be customized to offer personalized deal alerts that speak to your desired destinations and takeoff points.

Make a small investment today to save on a lifetime of business travel ahead.

From April 22nd through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 30th, you can get a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan for just $79.97 (reg. $790).

