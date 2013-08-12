7 Technologies That Are Disrupting the Cable TV Business

August 12, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From big media entities like Google announcing its new Chromecast device, to startups such as Boxee's reported $30 million sale to Samsung, companies of various sizes and specialties have made recent news in TV technology. A space that's rife for disruption, the online video arena has seen players from Apple to Netflix wrestle for years to declare living room dominance. But as a complex ecosystem that involves content protection, syndication rules and ad targeting, this market has been difficult to master.

Regardless, innovation in TV tech is happening. Whether it leads to a true sea change or simply involves new technologies that complement existing ones remains to play out. "Entrepreneurs want to provide the tools to allow content owners to make video more social, to deliver it to more devices, with different sized screens, in as many formats and business models as possible," says Dan Rayburn, principle analyst with Frost & Sullivan and executive vice president of StreamingMedia.com.

These seven technologies, whether developed by industry giants or by inspired upstarts, do just that. They're changing the way people view video content, wherever they watch it.

