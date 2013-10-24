Project Grow

What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs

What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: 17272dorsetave.tumblr.com
Entrepreneur Staff

Making a film, like running a business, is a collaborative process. The greats have vision but also the smarts and the guts to get those around them to help improve it. In this new book, The Filmmaker Says: Quotes, Quips and Words of Wisdom (Princeton Architectural Press, 2013), writer Jamie Thompson Stern compiles thoughts from famous directors about inspiration, instinct and bringing a big idea into the world. We’ve pulled out our favorites in this slideshow. 

Julie Taymor

Julie Taymor

Julie Taymor
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: ceilidh-ann.livejournal.com

Julie Taymor on vision. 

James Ivory

James Ivory

James Ivory
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
Image credit: fiaf.org

James Ivory on instinct.
Image credit: fiaf.org

James Ivory on instinct.

Orson Welles

Orson Welles

Orson Welles
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: thefilmchair.com

Orson Welles on the power of ignorance.

Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: forafewmoviesmore.com

Danny Boyle on the rush of discovery. 

Jane Campion

Jane Campion

Jane Campion
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: festival-cannes.com

Jane Campion on blazing your own trail. 

Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: releasedonkey.com

Jonathan Demm on learning by doing.

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
Image credit: Levon Biss

Quentin Tarantino on risk.
Image credit: Levon Biss

Quentin Tarantino on risk. 

Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Image credit: filmschoolrejects.com

Sam Mendes on opportunity.

Tony Scott

Tony Scott

Tony Scott
Image credit: The Filmmaker Says, Princeton Architectural Press
Image credit: ALPHA

Tony Scott on imitation.
Image credit: ALPHA

Tony Scott on imitation.

