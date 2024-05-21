Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Red Lobster Breaks Silence on 'Misunderstood' Bankruptcy Filing: 'Does Not Mean We Are Going Out of Business' The seafood chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

By Emily Rella

It may be the end of an era for beloved seafood chain Red Lobster, which officially declared bankruptcy on Monday after months of speculation and dozens of abrupt restaurant closures.

Now, the company is speaking out to loyal customers — and investigating the role that its shrimp supplier may have played in its demise.

Related: Red Lobster Suddenly Shutters Dozens of Locations Without Warning Employees, Begins Auctioning Off Equipment

In a letter posted to social media, Red Lobster thanked customers for their nearly five decades of loyalty and assured the masses that the chain wasn't going anywhere.

"Bankruptcy is a word that is often misunderstood. Filing for bankruptcy does not mean we are going out of business," Red Lobster wrote. "In fact, it means just the opposite. It is a legal process that allows us to make changes to our business and our cost structure so that Red Lobster can continue as a stronger company going forward."

Red Lobster noted that companies including Delta Airlines and Hertz "emerged stronger" after filing for Chapter 11 (Delta in September 2005, Hertz in May 2020) and found ways to bounce back.

"Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and yes, weddings. We've been here for them all," the chain penned. "Red Lobster is determined to be there for these moments for generations to come."

Red Lobster's downfall was a slow burn, primarily blamed on an $11 million loss in November 2023 due to the chain rollout of an "Endless Shrimp" promotion. The deal offered customers all the shrimp they could eat for $20, and it proved to be a bit too popular.

Last week, it was reported that stores had begun shuttering without warning around the country, with dozens auctioning off all of their furniture and equipment online and some employees claiming they were given no notice ahead of time.

In a filing on Sunday, Red Lobster CEO Jonathan Tibus called out former CEO Paul Kenny and Red Lobster's seafood supplier and owner, Thai Union, regarding decisions made surrounding the "Endless Shrimp" promotion and that Red Lobster is "currently investigating the circumstances" around the decision to make the promotion permanent instead of limited-time.

Related: Endless Shrimp Deal Is Too Popular, Red Lobster Loses $11M

"I understand that Thai Union exercised an outsized influence on the Company's shrimp purchasing," Tibus wrote. "[Red Lobster is] exploring the impact of the control Thai Union exerted, in concert with Mr. Kenny and other Thai Union-affiliated entities and individuals, and whether actions taken in light of these parties' varying interests were appropriate and consistent with applicable duties and obligations to Red Lobster."

Thai Union completed its purchase of Red Lobster in 2020.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Make Music from Prompts with This AI Subscription, Just $50

This AI music generator promises to take you from prompt to song in just a few seconds.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' That OpenAI Used a Voice 'So Eerily Similar' to Hers After Already Telling the Company 'No'

Johansson asked OpenAI how they created the AI voice that her "closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference."

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How to Start an Event Planning Business: Your Comprehensive Guide

Not sure how to become an event planner? Use this step-by-step guide to launch your event planning business from scratch.

By Laura Tiffany
Business News

Now that OpenAI's Superalignment Team Has Been Disbanded, Who's Preventing AI from Going Rogue?

We spoke to an AI expert who says safety and innovation are not separate things that must be balanced; they go hand in hand.

By Sherin Shibu
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Beyond the Great Resignation — How to Attract Freelancers and Independent Talent Back to Traditional Work

Discussing the recent workplace exit of employees in search of more meaningful work and ways companies can attract that talent back.

By Tyler King
Franchise

What Franchising Can Teach The NFL About The Impact of Private Equity

The NFL is smart to take a thoughtful approach before approving institutional capital's investment in teams.

By Alicia Miller