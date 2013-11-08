Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has been selecting her list of "favorite things" for more than a decade. What started as a segment on her popular talk show, expanded to annual holiday-shopping feature in her O Magazine. She often selects a mix of products from big brands as well as small businesses. Many companies featured on the list end up benefiting from "the Oprah Effect" and experience an onslaught of orders.

For 2013's list Oprah curated a collection of 60 products, 17 of which came from small businesses.

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Perfect Endings' Present Cake

Perfect Endings' Present Cake
Image credit: Image Credit: geekalerts.com

Product: Present cake, $79.00
Company: Perfect Endings, Napa, Calif.
Year founded: Mid-1990s

Hailed as a "baker extraordinaire" by the San Francisco Chronicle, founder Sam Godfrey's wedding cakes have been featured in a number of publications including Martha Stewart Weddings, Town & Country, and the New York Times. This layer cake, with edible ribbons and bows, serves 8-10.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Carmona New York & Co.'s Canape and Dessert Plates

Carmona New York & Co.'s Canape and Dessert Plates
Image credit: Image Credit: carmonany.com

Product: Carmona Wave Pointed Canape plates (set of 4, $30) and New Leaf Dessert Plates (set of 4, $52)
Company and location: Carmona New York & Co., Brooklyn, N.Y.
Year founded: 2010

As an event planner, author, and interior designer, Tammy Carmona was juggling a lot of plates before she added one more: launching a dinnerware line.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Bloem Box Amaryllis Bulb Kit

Bloem Box Amaryllis Bulb Kit
Image credit: Image Credit: bloembox.com

Product: Bloem Box Amaryllis Gervase Bulb Kit, $43
Company and location: Bloem Box, Philo, Calif.
Year founded: 2005

Founder and botanist Laura Quatrochi started a seed company in 1987, selling seeds to retailers for 20 years before opening Bloem Box in 2005. Bulb kits contain a bulb, wafers, instructions, and a grow pot.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Dabney Lee's Caddylicious Stationery Set

Dabney Lee's Caddylicious Stationery Set
Image credit: Image Credit: dabneylee.com

Product: Caddylicious Stationery Set, $300
Company and location: Dabney Lee, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Year founded: 2004

Send your thank you notes on Dabney Lee Woglom's personalized Acapulco Stationery Set, which comes with 25 flat notes (with envelopes), mini flat notes, a notepad, mailing labels and a Lucite caddy. The company launched from Woglom's New York apartment in 2004, and expanded into a retail store in Brooklyn last year.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Harry Barker Dog Toy Set

Harry Barker Dog Toy Set
Image credit: Image Credit: harrybarker.com

Product: Harry Barker Dog Toy Set and Bin, $68 for large size
Company and Location: Harry Barker, Charleston, S.C.
Year founded: 1997

Former model Carol Perkins created Harry Barker, an eco-friendly lifestyle company for dogs.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Turkish-T's Boyfriend on the Block Sweaters

Turkish-T's Boyfriend on the Block Sweaters
Image credit: Image Credit: turkish-t.com

Product: Boyfriend on the Block Sweaters, $225
Company and location: Turkish-T, Nashville, Tenn.
Year founded: 2010

Owner Sue Joyce turned a hobby into a full-time business, selling hand loomed, environmentally friendly Turkish cotton products ranging from towels to apparel.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Mophie Juice Pack Helium for iPhone 5

Mophie Juice Pack Helium for iPhone 5
Image credit: Image Credit: anandtech.com

Product: Mophie Juice Pack Helium for iPhone 5, $79.95
Company and Location: Mophie, California and Michigan
Year founded: 2005

Charge and protect your iPhone with this case that comes in a variety of colors and provides six extra hours of talk time and web browsing.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Ben Caldwell Copper Serving Utensils

Ben Caldwell Copper Serving Utensils
Image credit: Image Credit: thepeakofchic.blogspot.com

Products: Ben Caldwell Copper Serving Utensils
Ben & Lael Tomato Server with Antler Point, $225
Small Gingko Flat Server with Antler Point, $175
Company and Location: Ben Caldwell Copper, Nashville, Tenn.
Founded: 1999

It’s art! It’s serving utensils! It’s both! Each piece is hand hammered and unique.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Urban MuuMuu lounge tunic

Urban MuuMuu lounge tunic
Image credit: Image Credit: urbanmuumuu.com

Product: Urban MuuMuu lounge tunic, $122
Company and location: Urban MuuMuu, Orange, Calif.

It’s more fashionable than a Snuggie. After a long day, relax in the Urban MuuMuu lounge tunic; choose from 18 colors, each comes with a matching headband.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Pie Corps Roasted Turkey Pie

Pie Corps Roasted Turkey Pie
Image credit: Image Credit: piecorps.com

Product: Pie Corps Roasted Turkey Pie with Sweet Potato and Rosemary, $45
Company and Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Founded: 2011

This Brooklyn-based pie company offers sweet and savory pies made from scratch with seasonal ingredients.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

The Cordial Cherry Chocolate Nativity Scene

The Cordial Cherry Chocolate Nativity Scene
Image credit: Image Credit: savvysugar.com

Product: The Cordial Cherry Chocolate Nativity Scene, $44.95
Company and location: The Cordial Cherry, Omaha, Neb.
Founded: 2010

This family-owned business treats its customers to a variety of chocolates, ranging from caramel to fudge and, of course, cordial cherries.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

The Loveless Cafe's Season's Eatings Breakfast Tin

The Loveless Cafe's Season's Eatings Breakfast Tin
Image credit: Image Credit: lovelesscafe.com

Product: The Loveless Café’s Season's Eatings Breakfast Tin, $90
Company and Location: The Loveless Café, Nashville, Tenn.
Founded: 1951

For more than 60 years, the Loveless Café has served Southern breakfast made from scratch. The Season's Eatings breakfast tin brings bacon, waffle, biscuit, and pancake mixes, and peach, strawberry and blackberry preserves to your kitchen table.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Bonnie's Jam Store's Jams

Bonnie's Jam Store's Jams
Image credit: Image Credit: mapandmenu.com

Product: Bonnie’s Jams (crate of six), $75
Company and Location: Bonnie's Jam Store Cambridge, Mass.
Founded: 2010

Jam fans can get their fix with six jars of Bonnie’s Jams: Apricot Orange, Peach Ginger, Red Pepper Jelly, Strawberry, Raspberry Lime Rickey, and Nuts & Honey.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Olli Salumeria Salame & Tartufo

Olli Salumeria Salame & Tartufo
Image credit: Image Credit: olli.com

Product: Olli Salumeria Salame & Tartufo four-pack, $59.99
Company and Location: Olli, Mechanicsville, Va.
Founded: 2010

The company was founded by two friends who have an appreciation for slow-cured meats. They work with only family-owned farms in the United States.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Toffee To Go Holiday Collection Tower

Toffee To Go Holiday Collection Tower
Image credit: Image Credit: toffeetogo.com

Product: Toffee To Go Holiday Collection Tower (small), $54
Company and Location: Toffee to Go, Tampa, Fla.
Founded: 1998

The family-owned business sources its almonds from California and pecans from Georgia to create its signature toffee: Milk Chocolate Toffee with Almonds, Dark Chocolate Toffee with Pecans, and White Chocolate Toffee with Macadamia Nuts.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Sarabeth's Gourmet Tomato Soups

Sarabeth's Gourmet Tomato Soups
Image credit: Image Credit: sarabeth.com

Product: Sarabeth's Gourmet Tomato Soups with Biscuits, $43.95
Company and Location: Sarabeth's, Bronx, N.Y.
Founded: 1981

In 1981, Sarabeth Levine was making Orange-Apricot Marmalade in her kitchen from a 200 year-old family recipe and selling it to local stores. Today, Sarabeth and her husband own a jam factory, a wholesale-retail bakery/café, and nine restaurants.
 

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, Truffle Trio

Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, Truffle Trio
Image credit: Image Credit: pastoralartisan.com

Product: Dairy Queens Truffle Trio (3, six-ounce portions of cheese made from goat and sheep’s milk) $69.99
Company and Location: Pastoral Artisan, Chicago, Ill.
Founded: 2004

This European-inspired neighborhood cheese and wine shop has grown from one location in Chicago to four around the city, and aims to educate its customers about artisan food and drink.

 

