The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

November 8, 2013

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has been selecting her list of "favorite things" for more than a decade. What started as a segment on her popular talk show, expanded to annual holiday-shopping feature in her O Magazine. She often selects a mix of products from big brands as well as small businesses. Many companies featured on the list end up benefiting from "the Oprah Effect" and experience an onslaught of orders.

For 2013's list Oprah curated a collection of 60 products, 17 of which came from small businesses.