Watch Oprah Winfrey's Empowering 2018 USC Commencement Speech (Transcript)
Watch Oprah Winfrey's Empowering 2018 USC Commencement Speech (Transcript)

The media mogul encouraged graduates to seek the truth and find solutions to the world's biggest problems.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read
7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor
Billionaires

7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor

There is no limit to what is possible with hard work and vision.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The Unusual Hobbies of 8 of the World's Most Successful Business Leaders
Stress Management

The Unusual Hobbies of 8 of the World's Most Successful Business Leaders

Ukulele anyone?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
I Tried This Oprah Meditation Hack Every Day for Two Weeks. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.
Meditation

I Tried This Oprah Meditation Hack Every Day for Two Weeks. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.

When my insomnia gets bad, I reach for an 'Oprah tool.'
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
6 Valuable Lessons About Money From the World's Most Famous Billionaires
Billionaires

6 Valuable Lessons About Money From the World's Most Famous Billionaires

Find out what Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Jack Ma think about managing all that cash.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
5 Ways to Make a Mark on the World Like Oprah Winfrey
Leadership

5 Ways to Make a Mark on the World Like Oprah Winfrey

Learn from the media mogul on her 64th birthday.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
11 Oprah-Approved Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read
Project Grow

11 Oprah-Approved Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Here are some books to jumpstart your year.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
3 Key Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Speech
Project Grow

3 Key Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Speech

Take a page out of the icon's playbook.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Get Inspired by Oprah Winfrey's Standing Ovation-Worthy Golden Globes Speech
Project Grow

Get Inspired by Oprah Winfrey's Standing Ovation-Worthy Golden Globes Speech

The media mogul received the Cecil B. DeMille award.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
What Do Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett and Other Business Titans Have on Their Desks?
Work Habits

What Do Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett and Other Business Titans Have on Their Desks?

Which one of these power players doesn't have a computer?
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
Oprah Winfrey, born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi, is a TV personality, angel investor, brand name and media mogul with her own magazine O. and television network OWN. She is the consummate entrepreneur, and in 2015, her net worth was reported to be nearly $3 billion.
