11 Lessons We Learned Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos and Other Self-Made Billionaires (That You Can Use Too) In addition to their impressive wealth, self-made billionaires have unique skills and mindsets that have enabled them to succeed.
Key Takeaways
- You must embrace the "fail fast, fail forward" mentality to succeed
- How to advantage of gaps in the market, identify unmet needs and develop solutions
- "We don't have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest."
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
What do Warren Buffet, Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bezos have in common? In addition to their impressive wealth, these self-made billionaires possess unique skills and mindsets that have enabled them to achieve extraordinary success.
Here are 11 lessons learned from genuinely incredible industry titans, providing valuable insights for anyone striving for success.
1. Cultivate a growth mindset
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In