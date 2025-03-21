In addition to their impressive wealth, self-made billionaires have unique skills and mindsets that have enabled them to succeed.

What do Warren Buffet, Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bezos have in common? In addition to their impressive wealth, these self-made billionaires possess unique skills and mindsets that have enabled them to achieve extraordinary success.

Here are 11 lessons learned from genuinely incredible industry titans, providing valuable insights for anyone striving for success.

1. Cultivate a growth mindset