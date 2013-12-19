Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet

December 19, 2013

A hacker has developed an unmanned drone that can attack and essentially assume control over other drones in mid air. Think technology can't get any weirder than that?

Well, then you should keep reading. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the crazy apps and gadgets entrepreneurs and researchers are working on.

Here, we've rounded up 10 examples of technology that are pushing the envelope and make us scratch our heads and say, "What the heck?"