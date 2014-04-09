Do Pets Make the Best Co-Workers?
What do snails, cats, iguanas and dogs have in common? They are all just trying to make a buck as office assistants. Some are hardworking; others are skating on thin ice.
We had no idea that when we asked to see your office pets, that we would get so many and such variety. Keep them coming with hashtag #ENTpets.
Is your office currently lacking it’s own pet? Not to worry, Overstock recently launched a pet adoption arm to it’s site. So if you are in the market for a puppy or an alpaca, Overstock has pulled data from over 6,000 shelters for all your adoption needs.
Now, onto the cuteness! In no particular order, here are 25 of our favorite submissions (this was no easy task).
Bum
Submitted by: Megan Totka
Bum works head of security at ChamberofCommerce.com. No word if he lost his eye in the line of duty. Either way, adorable.
Nomi
Submitted by: @WingsAirNY
Nomi the French bulldog, is in charge of airport security. Wonder if she gets to fly free?
Honey MewMew Purr-nandez
Submitted by: @hellokaylarose
She's cute, but according to her owner, Kayla Rose, she's pretty useless.
Brad Pet & Zoe
Submitted by: Phillipines Loansolutions
That's Brad Pet the dog and Zoe the iguana, keeping it cool in the office.
Chloe
Submitted by: @emPOWEREDbag
Chloe the Frenchie enjoys noshing on carrots and working on her selfie game at emPOWERED.
Gary
Submitted by: ZOG Digital
No word on Gary the snail's duties, but we'd argue that rockin' beanies is one of them.
Darby
Submitted by: Collen Martin-Lauer
Darby uses the office postage meter to make sure his treats reach the accepted weight.
Karma
Submitted by: @FRESHeTECH
Karma rides the elevator at FRESHeTECH, toy in mouth.
Miss Bella
Submitted by: @HomeInsteadMH
Miss Bella keeps things in tip-top shape at Harborough Home Care.
Peachu
Submitted by: @WomenYSK
Former shelter kitten Peachu, is the Animal Kingdom Contributor at Women You Should Know.
Scoops
Submitted by: @Screenpush
Lucky Scoops got his paws on Google Glass. He uses it almost exclusively for treat locating while hanging out at Screenpush.
Dot Courson
Submitted by: @DotCoursonArt
Equine artists or critics? Just another day at work for these two.
Sedrick
Submitted by: @jamasoftware
Sedrick the pomeranian never drops the ball.
Ivan
Submitted by: @mackmckelvey
Ivan keeps things light and goofy at SalientMG.
Bleu
Submitted by: @BoccesBakery
Bleu has the extrememly ruff job of taste tester at Bocce's Bakery.
Eastwick
Submitted by: Eastwick
These three patient cuties are just a few of the lucky pups that get to hang out at Eastwick.
Harvey
Submitted by: @harveyandhugo
Harvey has the important job in assisting with artwork selection at Harvey & Hugo.
Wildfire Marketing Gang
Submitted by: @WildfireMktg
These are just some of the dogs that collect a paycheck at Wildfire.
Cami
Submitted by: @HorsepowerIndy
Don't look to Cami for a seat in the reception area at Horsepower Inc.
Cooper & Abigail
Submitted by: Jacqueline Whitmore
Cooper and Abigail are caught sleeping on the job as etiquette experts.
Lilith
Submitted by: @SparkPRC
Lilith takes in the sun when she's not consulting clients at Spark PR.
Lucky
Submitted by: @profdrvoldo
Office manager "Lucky" tests shipping boxes for orders of yarn from LatvianCrafts.lv.
Canine
Submitted by: Chris Teso
Lazy canine or efficient pooch. Only the folks at Chirpify know.
Archer
Submitted by: @DanielleSNOUT
Archer is one of the premier professors at Snout School, which helps teach social media to veterinarians.
Tero
Submitted by: @PonyGraphicsInc
When Tero talks, employees listen. Here is his giving his presentation on the importance of work life balance.